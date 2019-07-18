More than 100 neglected, sick dogs and a pig found at animal 'sanctuary'

A bleeding basset hound. A labrador unable to stand. A boerboel with deformed legs.

This is what the SPCA discovered at a house serving as a "shelter" to more than 100 dogs, many of them neglected and ill, at Odendaalsrus in Welkom.

Free State SPCA inspector Thea Smit said the organisation had received an anonymous tip-off about a large number of dogs being kept at the house operating as a non-profit organisation.

They were "met with dogs fighting for attention" and biting each other in excitement upon their arrival on Tuesday.

She said the dogs, kept in an outside building, had mange and appeared to be neglected.

Inspectors from Virginia and Bloemfontein found a bleeding basset hound which they suspected had not been treated for weeks.