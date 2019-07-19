News

Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cable

By Nico Gous - 19 July 2019
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

The Middelburg regional court has sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said on Friday that the court convicted Ziphozonke Ntuli, 33, on two counts of theft on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested Ntuli in January 2018, saying he had "connived and issued authorisation tickets for copper cables valued at R1.2m to be removed from Eskom premises in Middelburg".

The court postponed the case of a colleague, Busisiwe Mawela, 37, until July 26 to determine a trial date.

Electrical explosion plunges Makhanda into darkness

Electricity at Rhodes University and Makhanda industrial area was restored this morning after substation blew up and burnt fiercely on Monday ...
News
3 days ago

Weapons seizures and cable thief sentenced: Cape Town acts on train safety

Cape Town's recently established Rail Enforcement Unit is actively combating crime on the metro's vital train network, seizing 24 knives, scissors ...
News
2 months ago

KSD beefs up sub-station security

King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal bosses are beefing up security at electricity sub-stations for fear of cable thieves striking during the ...
News
3 months ago

Hiccups and all, the 2019 national elections were a success: IEC

Bad weather, community unrest, power cuts and logistical issues tainted the 2019 national elections - but despite this the elections were a success, ...
News
2 months ago

Constant cable theft ‘ignored’

Fed-up with rampant electricity cable theft in his neighbourhood, an East London man has drawn a line in the sand and vowed to do whatever it takes ...
News
5 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X