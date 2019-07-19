Former state pathologist gets 10 years for stealing body parts from mother killed in car crash

A former state pathologist found guilty of organ theft was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment by the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Friday.

Dr James Blair Mwesigwa, dressed in a grey suit and blue shirt, appeared before magistrate Eric Mhlari, looking down throughout proceedings as he sat in the dock.

His attorney, Paul Samuels, argued for a lenient sentence in the form of a fine not exceeding R10,000 as he faced a bleak future of unemployment.

Mwesigwa, 60, allegedly removed body parts from Alida Scheepers, who had died as a result of a car accident in 2013.