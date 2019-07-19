Jacob Zuma retracts his withdrawal from state capture probe

"We said our client sat waiting to be treated just like you treated [Pravin Gordhan], just like you treated [Nhlanhla Nene].

"This commission does not know whose guilty, it's trying to find out.

"A legal process must be cleansed of prejudices which come from outside ... We therefore submit to you that there is something irrational about a parallel approach to the witness.

"We've come to tell you that because of the reservations we've raised and our experience in this room that my client has instructed me that he will take no further part in these proceedings."

The commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, said Zuma's legal team was expecting that the commission deviate from its rules and allow Zuma to testify without questioning him on the allegations levelled against him.

"There has been no agreement to deviate from any of the rules. We are quite happy to proceed in terms of the rules ... The commission's legal team has and will continue to exercise all the powers and perform all the duties of the commission," he said.

"The commission's legal team wishes to place on record that it has not made and does not intend to make any concessions.

"All witnesses are equally entitled to fair procedures," said Pretorius.