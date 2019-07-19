WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma back to testify at state capture inquiry

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Friday, when former president Jacob Zuma will continue with his testimony.

The commission adjourned for a day to address Zuma's concerns about the line of questioning conducted by the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius.

Zuma was being quizzed on allegations by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that he, in 2009, had insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive. The commission was asking Zuma questions about the normal procedure when it came to the appointment of executives at state-owned entities.