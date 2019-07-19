WATCH | Madiba magic, Clegg make for happier kids
It was 1987 when Savuka released their album Third World Child, with Johnny Clegg’s song about the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, Asimbonanga, as its second track.
Thirty-two years later, two days after Clegg’s death, Sentinel Primary schoolchildren paid tribute to Clegg with the anti-apartheid anthem as part of their 67 minutes. But it meant so much more for a group pupils affected by poverty and violence.
A group of children from Sentinel Primary School pay tribute to the late Johnny Clegg by singing his Madiba song, Asimbonanga @TimesLIVE #MandelaDay2019 #67minutes #Tribute pic.twitter.com/z4arSLC3M4— Nabeelah Osman (@Nabeelah_Osman) July 18, 2019