News

WATCH | Madiba magic, Clegg make for happier kids

By Nabeelah Osman - 19 July 2019
Former president Nelson Mandela greets Johnny Clegg ahead of the 46664 concert in 2007.
Former president Nelson Mandela greets Johnny Clegg ahead of the 46664 concert in 2007.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/The Times

It was 1987 when Savuka released their album Third World Child, with Johnny Clegg’s song about the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, Asimbonanga, as its second track.

Thirty-two years later, two days after Clegg’s death, Sentinel Primary schoolchildren paid tribute to Clegg with the anti-apartheid anthem as part of their 67 minutes. But it meant so much more for a group pupils affected by poverty and violence.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X