Years in jail for bank heist trio
Brazen robbery in EL CBD in 2016 saw R1.6m looted – but only R100,000 has since been recovered
The full might of the law in the Eastern Cape came down on three bank robbers, two of them from Cape Town, who will spend decades behind bars for a brazen mid-morning heist in the East London CBD in 2016...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.