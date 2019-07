Heavily-armed traditional healer arrested

A traditional healer is expected to appear in court this week after being bust with illegal guns and ammunition.

KZN police said on Sunday that the healer was one of two men - aged 48 and 69 - who were arrested earlier this month. They are to appear in the Umlazi magistrate’s court for murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition charges.

Sandile Magwaza, 48, was charged with attempted murder, murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He made his second court appearance on July 18, and the case was remanded until July 25.

Sphiwe Bhulose, 69, a traditional healer, was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He appeared in court on July 16 and was remanded in custody until July 22.