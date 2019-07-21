Mandela Day lunch lockout
A Mandela Day celebration turned ugly for about 50 hungry elderly people in Duncan Village when Buffalo City Metro ward councillor Kuhle Ciliza locked them out of the venue...
A Mandela Day celebration turned ugly for about 50 hungry elderly people in Duncan Village when Buffalo City Metro ward councillor Kuhle Ciliza locked them out of the venue...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .