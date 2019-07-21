WATCH | State capture commission a 'carefully worked out event' to target me: Zuma

Zuma was asked to comment on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's decision to challenge public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him. Mkhwebane found that the setting up of the "rogue unit", approved by Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.

Mkhwebane ordered Ramaphosa to act against Gordhan for violating the constitution.

"In fact, it looks like there is something wrong with the current public protector. When the public protector before this one [Thuli Madonsela] was taking these kind of decisions against Zuma, it had to be implemented now, now, now," he said.

Zuma said the actions taken against him were indicative of a conspiracy and double standards.

"It is clear that the plan against this particular individual [Zuma] must continue. The law, when it comes to certain people, must work in a particular way. To others it must work in a different way. That is when you begin to have a problem...," he said.