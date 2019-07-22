Amalinda murder accused in court for bail application

Mpiriri Ayanda Matika, the man accused of killing Amalinda businesswoman Busisiwe "Busi" Ngwadla, appeared for a bail application in the East London district court on Monday.

The 50-year-old Matika, wearing a maroon jacket, tan Jersey and blue jeans, appeared calm as he told the court of events leading up to Ngwadla's death at the Emerald Sky flats in Amalinda in February.

In court were the victim's sister and mother, while a contingent of about 20 people, mostly women, sat outside the court room.