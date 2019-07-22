News

Cop murdered in Cape Town shootout

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 22 July 2019
A police officer was shot dead and two others wounded while on duty in Delft, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday, July 21 2019.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A police officer was shot dead and two others were injured while on duty in Delft, Cape Town, at the weekend.

"Delft police performing crime prevention duties in the area came under fire in the early hours of this morning [Sunday], resulting in the death of one and serious injury to two other police members," said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

He said the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended after he allegedly shot at a second patrol vehicle. He was injured during the shootout and was currently under police guard.

"A firearm was seized. Fellow members [officers] from the station are still receiving trauma counselling," Van Wyk said.

"Police management have condemned the incident and vowed to continue to rid the streets of Cape Town of dangerous criminals and illegal firearms. Community members are urged to report illegal activity occurring in their areas to Crime Stop number ‪086-0010-111," he added.

The name of the 32-year-old police official who was killed is being withheld until his family has been informed.

