Dramatic reduction in Cape Flats weekend murder rate, premier says

Twenty-five murders were recorded at the weekend by the Western Cape's forensic pathology services unit, compared with 43 last weekend, and 55 in the weekend prior.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde attributed the decline in violent deaths to the presence of the defence force in high-risk areas.

Of the 25 people murdered, 18 were shot, four were stabbed and three were killed through other causes. Three people were shot in Mitchells Plain at the weekend and two deaths were recorded in Khayelitsha, the premier said in a statement on Monday.

The SANDF was deployed as part of police operations in communities including Hanover Park and Manenberg at the weekend, with residents in some areas reporting that the weekend had been mostly peaceful, he said.