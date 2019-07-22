A scuffle ensued at the hospital after two men and the woman who had brought him in first became involved in an argument about who should sign him in‚ and then with security officers. According to Rapport‚ one of the men‚ only known as Steve‚ took out a firearm and the police had to intervene.

The police had tried to unlock the 50-year-old Small’s cellphone to determine what had happened but without success. They could however see that three amounts of R1,000 each had been withdrawn from his bank account that night.

A friend of his said Small himself had withdrawn the cash.

Although the cause of death is said to have been a heart attack‚ police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to Rapport that a judicial inquest had been opened into his death to try and determine if there had been any foul play.

Small’s family said they would not react to the rumours.