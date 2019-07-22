Nearly 900 arrested in July for drink-driving offences in Joburg

Nearly 900 people were arrested across Johannesburg in July for allegedly driving under the influence.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg metropolitan police chief David Tembe revealed this in their latest crime statistics report on Monday.

A breakdown of arrests for the month showed that 890 motorists were arrested for driving under influence of alcohol, 28 in connection with hijacked and stolen motor vehicles, 24 for unlicensed firearms, and 22 for common robbery.

Most arrests for drink-driving offences - 140 - took place in Braamfontein, Yeoville and the inner city.