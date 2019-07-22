Public protector's findings were wrong and irrational, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against him were wrong in law and irrational - and that was why he had decided to take the report on an urgent judicial review.

Addressing the media, Ramaphosa said Mkhwebane’s report exceeded the scope of the office of the public protector and he alleged she had acted unconstitutionally.

“After careful study I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed,” he said, adding: “The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature, the findings that are found are wrong in law, are irrational and in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the public protector."