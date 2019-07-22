Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone

"The suspect took the victim's cellphone from his car. Information was found to have been deleted from the cellphone."

Asked if detectives had any other suspects or people of interest, Dlamini said information was being followed up.

"Given the sensitivity of the investigation, we cannot divulge further information," he said.

Batchelor was shot dead on Monday night last week in the driveway of his Olivedale home by two men on a motorbike.