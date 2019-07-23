Gordhan, Mkhwebane set to butt heads in court over Sars rogue unit saga

The battle between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the public protector’s report into the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit will head to court on Tuesday.

The high court will hear the urgent application to interdict the implementation of Mkhwebane’s remedial action, BusinessLIVE reported.

Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code, and directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against him. She has also directed, among other things, that the police commissioner investigate, within 60 days, the conduct of Gordhan, former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and other officials involved in the Sars unit for violating the constitution and the National Strategic Intelligence Act.

The rogue unit narrative was used as an excuse to purge senior Sars executives, as well as disband the tax agency’s executive committee when Tom Moyane took over as commissioner at the end of 2014. It was also the context in which Moyane justified his far-reaching overhaul of the Sars operating model by consultants Bain & Company, which neutralised its effectiveness and brought it to its knees.