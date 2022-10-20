WHO: ‘Concerned’ about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected

The eight most recent Ebola cases reported during the outbreak in Uganda have no known links with current patients, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly disease.

In a briefing, the WHO said initial investigations into the cases by Uganda's Ministry of Health had shown they were not contacts of people already known to have Ebola.

"We remain concerned that there may be more chains of transmission and more contacts than we know about in the affected communities," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.