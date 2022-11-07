×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bail denied for alleged killer of German tourist

07 November 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Bail was on Monday denied to Napoleon Nyalunga, who is accused of killing a German tourist.
Bail was on Monday denied to Napoleon Nyalunga, who is accused of killing a German tourist.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to Napoleon Nyalunga, the man accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr.

Nyalunga faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

Last month four German tourists were attacked by a group of men on Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga. The victims' vehicle was stopped by the assailants who ordered them to open the doors. When they refused, one of the assailants fatally shot the driver.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Nyalunga.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the court found the accused failed to prove exceptional circumstances which permit his release on bail.

“The matter was postponed to January 24 for further investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Three people being questioned after murder of German tourist near Kruger Park

Police minister Bheki Cele says three people are being questioned after the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Jono Kruger