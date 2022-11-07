Pastor who raped two girls gets 54 years in prison

The Oudtshoorn regional court on Monday sentenced a pastor to 54 years’ imprisonment after his conviction on three counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault, one of sexual assault and 26 counts of child pornography.

The accused, who cannot be named because the complainants were family members, indecently assaulted and raped a 13-year-old in 2003 at his house, office and church. The complainant reported the matter to the police in 2018.

The pastor also sexually assaulted and raped his 14-year-old adopted daughter in his house, office and church, said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The man was also convicted on 26 counts of child pornography after downloading images from the internet. He denied the girls in the images downloaded were underage. The state led the evidence of an expert witness who testified that the girls were indeed under 18. The accused admitted he is addicted to pornography.