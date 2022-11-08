He said the institution was studying the report and would fully engage with the findings and recommendations
“This is a sobering moment for the university. It is evident black staff members and students do not feel welcome here, despite our deliberate transformation efforts to date.
"We must face the reality that there is a gap between our intentions with regards to transformation initiatives and the implementation thereof. We have to work hard to align our institutional commitments with what is happening in practice and on ground level,” De Villiers said.
The report said the experiences of students indicated that despite progress and reform being achieved in some residences, there s a toxic and exclusionary culture continued to exist in many residences and communities.
"There is a perception among black students that this culture favours Afrikaans preferences and fails to cater to diversity. This results in racial segregation in residences.”
De Villiers said Khampepe made recommendations which the institution was studying.
"We will evaluate the findings and implement action plans to address the areas for improvement as identified in the commission’s recommendations,” De Villiers said.
Black students feel unwelcome at Stellenbosch University: Khampepe report
Image: Thulani Mbele
Stellenbosch University (SU) has made impressive theoretical strides towards transformation, but these are not translating adequately into the lived experiences of students and staff.
“In other words, although the university appears to have in its arsenal a formidable transformation apparatus, black students and staff members still feel unwelcome and excluded at the university.”
This is one of the observations contained in the report of the independent Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into alleged racism at the university.
The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, started work on June 13 and recently presented the report to the university.
The investigation started after two racist incidents at the university in May.
The first incident involved a verbal altercation between two final year law students at the law faculty dance. It was alleged by an Indian student that a white student made disparaging and racist remarks during the altercation.
Another urination scandal hits Stellenbosch University
The other incident took place at Huis Marais residence when a white first year student, Theuns du Toit, entered the room of a black first year student, Babalo Ndwayana, without his permission. Du Toit was heavily intoxicated and urinated on Ndwayana’s possessions, including his laptop and textbooks, before leaving the room.
Both incidents, and particularly the Huis Marais incident, caused a major upset among members of the university community, particularly members wo are black.
SU rector and vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers announced on Tuesday he has received the Khampepe report.
De Villiers said the university leadership requested the inquiry as part of its commitment to root out racism and discrimination.
“The report from the Khampepe commission, with its findings and recommendations, is a tipping point for SU. In appointing the commission and requesting the inquiry, SU made itself vulnerable and exposed itself to possible criticism.
“However, with a view to the future, we regard this commission as an important investment in the wellness of our university,” De Villiers said.
Stellenbosch university expels student accused of sexual assault
