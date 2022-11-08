×

BREAKING | Three-month old baby and woman killed, more than 30 injured in EC bus crash

By Sikho Ntshobane - 08 November 2022
A woman and a three-month-old baby were killed while more than 30 other passengers sustained injuries a bus crash on Tuesday.
Image: SUPPLIED

A woman and a three-month-old baby were killed while more than 30 other passengers sustained injuries after yet another bus crash on an Eastern Cape road.

This time the accident happened on the R56 between Matatiele and Cerdaville around 8am on Tuesday morning.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bus was travelling from Gauteng heading to Matatiele with 46 occupants on board when the driver lost control.

“It overturned killing two occupants on the scene, a three-months-old girl and an adult female,” he said.

Out of a total of 38 injured passengers, at least 23 of them had  suffered serious injuries.

Binqose said some of them had been transferred to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

A case of culpable homicide had been opened with the Matatiele police, he said.

DispatchLIVE

