Court action after BCM fails to act on dumped medical waste
It’s a threat to my clientele, businesses, as well as children who swim in Bridle Drift Dam, says tourism business owner
By Ziyanda Zweni - 08 November 2022
A growing pile of used medical waste, including glass vials, needles and syringes, has been dumped close to East London’s Bridle Drift Dam, and an East London tourism business owner has secured an interim court order ordering the metro and its manager to clean it up...
