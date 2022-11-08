Gonubie fire leaves scores homeless
Fifty shacks razed, two people treated for burns after Mzamomhle township blaze
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 08 November 2022
A fire at Gonubie’s Mzamomhle township on Sunday has razed 50 shacks and displaced 169 people. Two people, including a three-year-old boy, had to be taken to hospital for burn wounds...
