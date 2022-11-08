LISTEN | Venues that name and shame debtors could end up in hot water, cautions legal expert

Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge stunned social media users at the weekend when it threatened to publish the identities of indebted customers and the huge amounts they owe.
Prime Time, also in Cape Town, followed suit with a 12-hour notice to those who owe it money.
However, director and attorney at Dubazana Attorneys, Nthabiseng Dubazana, said the venues could find themselves in trouble if they publish names and pictures.
