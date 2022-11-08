New harbour master has big vision for East London
Pinky Zungu wants to double port traffic, attract more motor manufacturers to city
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 08 November 2022
Newly appointed East London harbour master Pinky Zungu says she wants to double traffic to the port and to lobby for more automotive sector players to set up shop in the city...
