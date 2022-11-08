“If he did abuse now and then I wouldn’t have known since I’m rarely home. By the time I do get home, I don’t see him.”
WATCH | Teen accused of murdering magistrate ‘not on drugs’, says father
The family of Cassidy Hartzenberg, the teenager accused of murdering his aunt, has denied he was hooked on drugs.
The 18-year-old appeared in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of his aunt, magistrate Romay van Rooyen.
There have been rumours that drugs motivated the alleged murder.
His father Deon Hartzenberg denied his son was addicted to drugs.
“If he was a druggy, I would have known,” he said.
However, he admitted his son could have been an occasional drug user without his knowledge.
“If he did abuse now and then I wouldn’t have known since I’m rarely home. By the time I do get home, I don’t see him.”
Van Rooyen was strangled at her home in Marina da Gama in Cape Town in September.
She was a magistrate in Vredenberg during the week and lived in Marina da Gama on the weekends to visit her family.
There was no sign of forced entry and only her car and cash were taken. Her car was discovered abandoned in Mitchells Plain the next day.
Hartzenberg was a pallbearer at her funeral and appeared emotional as loved ones spoke fondly about his aunt.
His father said the family is doing the best they can to cope.
“We’re taking it one day at a time. We never expected this,” he said.
Hartzenberg’s case has been postponed for further investigation.
