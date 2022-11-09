In her position as Eskom contracts manager, Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo's services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling about R138m.
The SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked to or associated with Moyo while she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo.
Moyo created entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds.
The NPA said there was a conflict of interest in that she received the money in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as Eskom’s middle manager.
“Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth more than R300m to the tender and procurement committee. She deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulent misrepresentations, declaring that there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role players for five years when signing Eskom’s annual declaration of conflict of interest policy,” Mahanjana said.
The SIU was, in terms of a proclamation, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Eskom and the conduct of Eskom officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.
The proclamation covers offences which took place between January 2010 and April 6 2020.
Court orders preservation of former Eskom manager's luxury home, cars
The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit on Wednesday obtained an order to preserve a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, and two vehicles belonging to former Eskom manager Duduzile Moyo and her husband Mmoloki Moyo.
The order by the high court in Pretoria also names Moyo’s two minor children, a trust, a business named after her children, as well as two trustees.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said this was the second preservation order that has been obtained against the former Eskom manager.
“In September 2022, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze her pension benefits after she handed in her resignation earlier that month. She had received almost R25m from an Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprise,” Mahanjana said.
The order emanates from the SIU’s investigations into Moyo’s conduct in her role as Eskom’s supply and contracts manager and employer representative who contracted Tamukelo to transport raw and potable water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station.
