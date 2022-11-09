×

News

IN PICTURES | Roads, bridges destroyed as heavy rain persists in parts of KZN

By TImesLIVE - 09 November 2022
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and bridges in many parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Heavy rain destroyed several roads and bridges in parts of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.

The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather from the SA Weather Service.

The provincial department urged residents to “exercise utmost caution and pay attention to the weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas”.

Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

