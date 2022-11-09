Heavy rain destroyed several roads and bridges in parts of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather from the SA Weather Service.
The provincial department urged residents to “exercise utmost caution and pay attention to the weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas”.
IN PICTURES | Roads, bridges destroyed as heavy rain persists in parts of KZN
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
