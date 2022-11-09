WATCH | JMPD investigating viral video of officer allegedly taking money from unidentified motorist

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the circumstances under which the money was received are not yet known.
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) is investigating a video showing an officer allegedly receiving about R1,800 from an unidentified motorist.
In the viral video, the officer in uniform can be seen sitting in a vehicle and taking the cash from the motorist after he counted it.
The officer can be heard asking the motorist: “Why did you take so long?”
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the circumstances under which the money was received are not yet known.
He called on the unidentified motorist who recorded the video to come forward.
“From the video footage, the officer is seen taking the money, but it is not known under which circumstances the money was received,” said Fihla.
“The department has not received a formal complaint regarding this matter. Under its internal affairs unit an official investigation has been initiated.
“The department is requesting the individual who recorded this video to come forward so internal affairs can get a better context of the incident and further action may be taken.”
In August, JMPD’s performance report revealed about 13 cases of fraud and corruption were recorded from January to June and eight officers were dismissed.
The report highlighted that two JMPD officials and one member of the public were arrested for theft and illegally dealing in JMPD firearms and ammunition.
“Eight suspects were arrested in possession of stolen copper worth about R1m in Jeppestown. Two suspects were arrested for human trafficking in the Johannesburg CBD. Two suspects were arrested for suspected human trafficking in Meredale,” read the report.
On social media, many reacted to the video and shared theories about what they thought was happening.
