No BCM funding for festive season events

Organisers of festive season events across the Buffalo City Metro are on their own again this year after the city confirmed it would not be providing any financial funding.
Mayor Xola Pakati on Wednesday told the Daily Dispatch that the city would only provide in-kind support to event organisers, blaming the Covid-19-induced state of disaster that was only lifted in April.
The municipality previously said it was ready for the busy festive season.
Spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya confirmed the city expects more than 20 events, as per applications they had received from organisers.
“We did not budget for these events because at the time of passing and preparing the budget, we were still under Covid-19,” Pakati said.
“So it was not possible to budget for events. Subsequent to that, the state of disaster was lifted, but at the time, these were not budgeted for.
“We cannot then finance events that are not budgeted for. We can only provide in-kind support.
“Remember financing of events of this kind is approved by council, so we cannot do that because these events were not budgeted for,” Pakati said.
He said they would talk to organisers, especially those who will be using municipal venues, to see what type of in-kind support they could provide.
Asked if he was worried some of the organisers may end up cancelling their shows due to lack of funding, Pakati said: “Those events are critical for tourism promotion in the city; it’s so unfortunate that we are not going to be able to support them.”
He said cancellation would also mean the city was losing out on visitors who would have visited the city and spent more money, which would contribute to economic development.
Pakati said the cut in funding did not mean the city did not have money; it was just a timing issue.
In the past, the city spent millions supporting events like Berlin November, Metro FM Heatwave, Buyel’ Ekhaya, The Mdantsane Summer Reunion, and Cruel Summer Picnic, among others.
Berlin November organiser Luthando Bara confirmed that he had received sponsorship from the city before.
“We have enjoyed a close relationship with the municipality in the past few years even when they could not provide a sponsorship.
“They have offered services in kind, details of which will be discussed at the meeting they have called us to attend,” Bara said.
Eastern Cape Music Awards organiser Koko Godlo said the event, scheduled for December 10, faced being cancelled if he did not get new sponsorship. The city funded 60% of his budget.
“I am now looking for funding elsewhere but the lack of funding has left a dent.
“What we are going to get elsewhere is not enough. We need the municipality,” he said.
Luzuko Khohli of C-Tone Productions said his company had never received any sponsorship from BCM despite consistently bringing artists to the city since 2014, but it was sad there was no sponsorship this year.
Khohli said this meant artists in the city would lose out.
