Police on the hunt for pupil after matric dies in stabbing

A grade 10 pupil is being sought by police after a fatal stabbing at a school in Ntuzuma, Durban.
Mandlenkosi High School matric pupil, Thabani Vilakazi, 21, was stabbed inside the school premises on Monday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder is being investigated and police are looking for a grade 10 pupil.
During a visit to the school on Thursday by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, school principal Lunga Mthethwa said pupils and teachers were still traumatised.
He said he was in his office when three pupils rushed in with news of the stabbing.
“Before we could get to the spot where the student was stabbed, we came across a group of students who were carrying him towards the staff room. The pupil was bleeding profusely and was covered in blood. I tried calling the ambulance but the way he was bleeding, I decided to put him in my car, and take him to the nearby clinic,” said Mthethwa.
Mthethwa said he left Vilakazi at the clinic with some of the teachers and then went to report the matter to the family and police.
When he returned from the police station he learnt that Vilakazi had died.
“We are heartbroken and devastated. No-one expected such a traumatic incident to happen. I believe that my teachers also need a psychosocial service team to provide psychological support,” he said.
Pinetown district director Siyabonga Kheswa said they had one psychologist and are roping in interns to assist.
Dube-Ncube said the incident was unfortunate and what was happening in schools was a reflection of what is happening in society.
She said the crime and violence took place on a daily basis in communities and had a negative impact on how children grew up. She said this normalised violence and aggression.
“There is a lot that needs to be done, especially by leaders to educate society about the impact crime and other bad behaviours are having on our children. We have spoken to the pupils and we will also be reaching out to the rest of the school and communities, to preach the importance of valuing life,” said Dube-Ncube.
The premier said they asked police to allocate more officers to ensure safety and security for pupils and teachers.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
