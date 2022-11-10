POLL | Should media pay for spots at ANC conferences?

Speaking to SABC News' The Full View, Mabe said the reports were a “pure misrepresentation of facts” and denied the party will ask the media to pay to cover the conference.
He did, however, say it is worth engaging on the idea of media houses paying to cover events but it needs to be “phased in” and done properly.
“We said to the media, we are going to visit media houses to discuss media packages. If a media house, say the SABC, needs additional resources from what we have provided, given our own budgets and other constraints, they will have to make do for themselves. We are saying this so we are able to regulate our space and what goes in there.”
The EFF weighed in on the reports, demanding that the SABC refuse to pay.
“All entities of the SABC, be it broadcast, radio or print media, must not pay a cent to attend and cover the ANC conference. Their financial demands to cover their elective conference must be categorised as greed and tantamount to censorship, particularly for media houses which will not afford to buy space at the conference venue.”
The party said “taxpayers' money through the SABC must never be used to clandestinely fund the ANC”. The EFF would monitor the situation.
Image: Phillio Nothnagel
Reports that the ANC plans to charge media houses for space at its elective conference next month have sparked fierce debate.
Kgothatso Madisa reported for TimesLIVE the cash-strapped party is looking to use the event to fundraise and will visit media houses to inform them of the decision.
“We are going to visit media houses to talk to advertising divisions and those who deal with marketing,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.
“We are trying to say, let us meet each other halfway to make it work for yourselves and for the ANC so that those that come from community media organisations are not excluded. We want everyone to be accommodated to cover the conference.” .
Explaining how the buying of space will work, Mabe said those who require more space and better facilities will be charged more than those with minimal needs.
Conference delegates paid to be part of it and so should the media.
While some agreed with this argument, others slammed the ANC and said it should allow the media to do its work without trying to make a quick buck.
