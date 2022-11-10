Some South African followers responded by joking about SA's own cheesecake drama.
The dessert became a national icon overnight this week after Sonia Booth mentioned the treat in several accusations aimed at her husband Matthew Booth.
The 2001 Miss South Africa second runner-up accused the famous former footballer of infidelity. Recounting one of the alleged incidents that brought her to breaking point, she said her husband had stayed up at night in their house making cheesecake for his mistress.
“Two weeks ago I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On November 3 (the eve of Nate's birthday) Matthew bakes ... at night, I was fast asleep already,” she said.
“In the morning we all got excited, salivating over the cheesecake, thinking it was for Nate's birthday. Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge. The entire cake, not even a taste nor three slices, nyana, for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves.”
Sonia said a second cheesecake was later made for Nate to enjoy on his birthday.
She also claimed her Tupperware cake carrier had shown up at her husband's alleged mistress's house.
“I would've let this one slide too, until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house. You don't mess with a township girl and her Tupperware!”
Matthew said the allegations were unfounded, and he was leaving his legal team to deal with the matter.
WATCH | Florida man caught eating cheesecake in his undies causes a stir
A video of a man reportedly caught eating cheesecake in the middle of the Florida Everglades wetland in the US has gone viral after it was shared online.
The video, shared by US viral news site Daily Loud, shows the man walking through shallow water in the dark enjoying cake when he is suddenly blinded by light from a vehicle.
The man appears to be wearing just his underwear and responds to questions by saying he is fine and eating cheesecake. He then runs off into the dark.
The video sparked a flood of reaction with many calling it “a movie” and detailing how dangerous the protected national park could be. A few claimed the man needed help and urged authorities to track him down.
