×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

All set for Berlin November horse racing event

Organisers add an extra day to include food festival

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 11 November 2022

It’s all systems go for the popular annual Berlin November horse racing event, which is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors to the small town of Ntabozuko just outside East London...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Jono Kruger