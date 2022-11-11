×

BREAKING | Shock as former world boxing champ Sityatha dies

By Mesuli Zifo - 11 November 2022

Just weeks after a car accident claimed the life of former SA champion Simpiwe Pamana, another ex-champion, Lwandile Sityatha, succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday...

