Judgment reserved in challenge by Mabuyane and Madikizela of public protector’s finding
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 11 November 2022
The high court in Bhisho had reserved judgment in the case of Eastern Cape premier and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela who took the suspended public protector to court to set aside her report findings which said they had improperly benefited from R1.1m meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial...
Judgment reserved in challenge by Mabuyane and Madikizela of public protector’s finding
The high court in Bhisho had reserved judgment in the case of Eastern Cape premier and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela who took the suspended public protector to court to set aside her report findings which said they had improperly benefited from R1.1m meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos