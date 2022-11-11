×

Judgment reserved in challenge by Mabuyane and Madikizela of public protector’s finding

By Ziyanda Zweni - 11 November 2022

The high court in Bhisho had reserved judgment in the case of Eastern Cape premier and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela who took the suspended public protector to court to set aside her report findings which said they had improperly benefited from R1.1m meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial...

