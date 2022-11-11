Minister jailed for 15 years after rape conviction
By Lulamile Feni - 11 November 2022
The Mthatha regional court sentenced Methodist Church in Africa minister Bandile Mgoduka to 15 years’ imprisonment on Friday after convicting him on a charge of rape...
Minister jailed for 15 years after rape conviction
