Research launched into effectiveness of development agencies
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 11 November 2022
The University of Fort Hare and the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs on Thursday signed a three-year agreement for the university to conduct research on the effectiveness of local development agencies...
Research launched into effectiveness of development agencies
The University of Fort Hare and the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs on Thursday signed a three-year agreement for the university to conduct research on the effectiveness of local development agencies...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos