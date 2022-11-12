×

News

High court clerk who charged people to expedite cases to be sentenced

12 November 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A high court clerk will be sentenced in January following her fraud conviction.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A clerk at the high court in Gqeberha is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of fraud for duping people into paying her to expedite their cases.

The Gqeberha regional court convicted Noxolo Gloria Lutseke, 38, last Friday. She is set to be sentenced on January 16. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Lutseke committed the crime six years ago.

“On June 8 2016, Lutseke, who was employed at the high court in Gqeberha as an administration clerk, requested money from members of the public to expedite their request for services,” said Mgolodela.

“Another member of the public also complained that she was charged for services and had to pay R2,500 to Lutseke. The member of the public transferred the funds from her bank account to Lutseke as a money voucher to Lutseke’s cellphone. Lutseke also requested one of her co-workers to delete important files from her computer.”

Lutseke was arrested and released on a warning.

“She made a number of court appearances until her ultimate conviction on November 4,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE

Jono Kruger