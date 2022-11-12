A group of civil society organisations and students marched outside the Suncoast Casino in Durban on Friday calling for the protection of beaches. They also do not want oil company Shell to blast in the ocean in search of oil as they believe this will interfere with marine life.
IN PICTURES | Demonstration in Durban against blasting in ocean
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
