×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nine die in head-on collision in Limpopo

12 November 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Nine people, including four children, died in a head-on collision between a truck and a Toyata Venture in Limpopo on Saturday.
Nine people, including four children, died in a head-on collision between a truck and a Toyata Venture in Limpopo on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Nine people, including four children, have died in a head-on collision in Limpopo.

Florence Radzilani, the transport MEC, said the accident happened on the N1 stretch, along Mookgophong, on Saturday morning. Radzilani said a Toyota Venture carrying nine passengers collided with a truck at about 5am.

“Nine people, including four children between the ages of two and 12, lost their lives in the crash. According to reports, the possible cause of the accident could have been a tyre burst because the Toyota Venture veered from its lane and hit the truck,” said Radzilani.

Radzilani urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“This is disturbing and it happens at a time when the department is making concerted efforts to ensure road safety as we head towards the festive period,” said Radzilani.

TimesLIVE

Baby, woman killed in bus crash on R56

A three-month-old baby and a woman thought to be in her early 30s were killed while more than 30 other passengers were injured in another bus crash ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Jono Kruger