Gwala said police received a tip-off that one of the suspects was hiding in Tongaat.
“On arrival, they searched his premises and found R30,000 cash. The suspect also took the police to an abandoned house in Lamontville where the team recovered unlicensed firearms, including an AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol and 47 rounds of ammunition. Police are still searching for the other suspects,” Gwala said.
The arrestee appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Sharing is caring: Suspects 'steal' post office cash, hide it in bushes and community shares it
Journalist
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal residents have shared money stolen from a post office after spotting the alleged thief hiding it in a bush.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police unravelled the events this week. This after Lamontville detectives, the Tongaat task team and crime intelligence unit arrested a suspect on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was wanted for defeating the ends of justice, possession of stolen money and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition after a robbery. He allegedly hid stolen money in a bush after robbing the post office last Thursday.
“Three armed men entered a post office in Lamontville and stole two bags containing cash,” said Gwala.
“A group of senior citizens chased the suspects and apprehended two men. Unfortunately, the suspect carrying the cash had a firearm and managed to flee into the bushes. It is alleged four members of the community saw the suspect hiding the stolen money and firearm in the bushes. They took the money and divided it among themselves.”
Gwala said police received a tip-off that one of the suspects was hiding in Tongaat.
“On arrival, they searched his premises and found R30,000 cash. The suspect also took the police to an abandoned house in Lamontville where the team recovered unlicensed firearms, including an AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol and 47 rounds of ammunition. Police are still searching for the other suspects,” Gwala said.
The arrestee appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos