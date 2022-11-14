Breast reduction campaign brings relief for 17 East Cape women
Three-day marathon at Mthatha Regional Hospital led by Dr Viwe Nogaga
By Sivenathi Gosa - 14 November 2022
Seventeen women had a literal weight lifted off them during a breast reduction surgery marathon at the Mthatha Regional Hospital at the weekend...
