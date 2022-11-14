Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.
The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.
This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.
An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding escalates to stage 3
Image: 123RF/kitaec
