POLL | Should pit bulls be banned as pets?

“It is time that the South African government takes decisive steps and imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals. Such a move would prevent further attacks and unnecessary deaths. We cannot continue sending out messages of condolences for something that can easily be prevented.”
Cape Town dog behaviourist Taryn Blyth told the Sunday Times pit bulls were developed as fighting dogs by genetically selecting from dogs that were easily triggered to grab, shake and kill other animals, including other dogs.
According to Petology, several countries have banned or put severe restrictions on owning, breeding or selling pit bulls, including Poland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain, Ireland, France, Italy, Romania, Norway, Switzerland, Israel, Turkey, some states in the US and Canada, Portugal, New Zealand, Venezuela, Russia, Ecuador and Singapore, among others.
The debate around keeping pit bulls as pets was reignited recently when a pit bull mauled an eight-year-old boy to death at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said on Sunday the dog attacked the child, who was playing alone, after the dog allegedly escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour's premises at about 2pm on Saturday.
The pit bull bit the child severely on the neck and chest.
The pit bull was shot dead after the incident.
It follows similar reports of attacks in recent months which saw the death of six-year-old girl Charmaine Munepya and 10-year-old boy Storm Nuku.
A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation to minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza last month to ban pit bulls as pets has so far garnered more than 52,000 signatures.
While some have joined the petition, claiming the dogs are dangerous, others have called for tighter regulations around owning the animals and vetting owners.
“Following years of vicious attacks on innocent citizens, including young children, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the immediate ban of pit bulls,” it said.
