Traffic officer fails to set aside dismissal after taking R200 bribe

A former Mpumalanga traffic officer who was dismissed for allegedly accepting a R200 bribe failed to challenge his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Gift Hleza approached the CCMA after his dismissal by the Msukaligwa (Ermelo) local government for bringing the municipality into disrepute.

The dismissal came after Hleza was caught by undercover anti-corruption agents while conducting a speed operation on the road between Mkhondo and Msukaligwa in January 2020, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

He was arrested and granted bail of R1,500 pending the finalisation of his trial.

Delivering an arbitration award on Thursday, the commission said Hleza’s version that he needed a cold drink to quench his thirst, as it was hot on the day, was dubious.

The commissioner said the only inference that could be drawn was Hleza wanted payment in kind.

The commissioner found that Hleza’s dismissal was substantively fair.

This came in a week in which two other people were sentenced for corruption related to traffic matters.