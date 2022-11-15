BCM manager ‘raised concerns’ about R5.9m Mandela memorial services cheque
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 15 November 2022
Despite red flags being raised by a Buffalo City Metro senior manager over an invoice for R5.9m relating to Nelson Mandela’s memorial services, the metro paid Victory Ticket in December 2013...
BCM manager ‘raised concerns’ about R5.9m Mandela memorial services cheque
Despite red flags being raised by a Buffalo City Metro senior manager over an invoice for R5.9m relating to Nelson Mandela’s memorial services, the metro paid Victory Ticket in December 2013...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos