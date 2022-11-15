×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chicco: I visited Meyiwa's mom to assure her justice will prevail

15 November 2022
Penwell Dlamini
Journalist

Music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala say he visited Senzo Meyiwa’s mother over the weekend to offer her support as the trial over the murder of Meyiwa continues...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist